Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

MJ’s Son (Jeffrey Jordan) Accused of Aggravated Assault of a Healthcare Professional

By Fisher Jack
0

Jeffrey Jordan (mugshot)
Jeffrey Jordan

*Michael Jordan’s oldest son, Jeffery Jordan, has been accused of felony aggravated assault after allegedly attacking hospital staff in Arizona.

Friday night, Jordan was at a bar in Arizona when he slipped and fell inside the bar hitting his head. They say Jordan was becoming combative towards bar workers and security after the fall because they were trying to escort him out of the bar to revive medical attention. Scottsdale Police we’re in the area during the incident so they came to assist Jordan and called the ambulance for him to go to the hospital for his injuries.

While in the hospital, Jordan began to become irate while getting treated and even attacked a hospital worker. A report was filed for aggravated assault while at the hospital but Jordan’s camp says the behavior was a result of the injury.

Jordan was not arrested or charged for aggravated assault but he still remains in the hospital for the injuries.

Police says the report will go to the prosecutors office to determine if they will charge Jordan or not. Thoughts

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: COVID-related Demand is Causing Costco to Place Limits on Toilet Paper | WATCH

Previous articleLil’ Kim Returns with 2nd Season of ‘American Gangster: Trap Queens’ | WATCHTrailer
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO