MJ’s Son (Jeffrey Jordan) Accused of Aggravated Assault of a Healthcare Professional

*Michael Jordan’s oldest son, Jeffery Jordan, has been accused of felony aggravated assault after allegedly attacking hospital staff in Arizona.

Friday night, Jordan was at a bar in Arizona when he slipped and fell inside the bar hitting his head. They say Jordan was becoming combative towards bar workers and security after the fall because they were trying to escort him out of the bar to revive medical attention. Scottsdale Police we’re in the area during the incident so they came to assist Jordan and called the ambulance for him to go to the hospital for his injuries.

While in the hospital, Jordan began to become irate while getting treated and even attacked a hospital worker. A report was filed for aggravated assault while at the hospital but Jordan’s camp says the behavior was a result of the injury.

Jordan was not arrested or charged for aggravated assault but he still remains in the hospital for the injuries.

Police says the report will go to the prosecutors office to determine if they will charge Jordan or not. Thoughts

