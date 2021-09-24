Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Video Goes Viral of Gorilla Performing Oral Sex on Another [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
via TMZ/screenshot

*Several parents visiting the Bronx zoo with their children were left stunned when a gorilla performed oral sex on another. Video of the moment has gone viral – which you can watch below.

According to TMZ, the encounter took place on Wednesday, and parents can be heard in the clip quickly averting the eyes of their children amid laughter from onlookers.

“I was shocked and had no idea that was a ‘natural’ act,” the videographer, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told The New York Post. “I was in the gorilla exhibit with my 4-year-old daughter and niece…My wife had to stay out of the exhibit with my sleeping son, so I wanted to capture a lot of video. Then this magic happened.”

According to the book “Bonobos: A Forgotten Ape” from co-author and primatologist Frans de Waal, “this species of primates not only engages in oral sex and mutual masturbation but also exhibits sexual fluidity,” Complex writes.

READ MORE: Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta Exposed to COVID by Fully Vaxxed Staffer

 

Previous articleFormer Officer Derek Chauvin to Appeal George Floyd Murder Conviction
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO