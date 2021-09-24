Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Trial Date Set for Eric Holder, Man Accused of Killing Nipsey Hussle

By Ny MaGee
0

eric-holder-nipsey-hussle
Eric Holder Jr. – Nipsey Hussle

*A trial date has been set for Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

Holder is due to face a jury on January 5th, 2022, a Los Angeles County judge said Wednesday, per Rolling Stone

“He’s nervous, but he knows it’s time to get the case moving to trial,” Holder’s latest lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, tells Rolling Stone exclusively.

Jansen says Holder was experiencing “a substantial mental health issue” and was “off his medication” the day of the shooting. We reported earlier that the attorney claims his client has a long history of mental illness.

“He does have a significant mental health history,” he said of his client. “One of the things affecting him [in March 2019] was that his mother had just passed away. He was pretty despondent.”

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Nipsey Hussle (Grammy)
Nipsey Hussle / Getty

The high-profile case was repeatedly delayed by the COVID pandemic. We previously reported that Holder is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. According to reports, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.

The L.A. County District Attorney charged Holder with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder. A Grand Jury indicted him on murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the Grand Jury added 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who were shot but survived.

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was working on several civic development projects to revitalize his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder reportedly claimed he was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports. 

Per RollingOut, this claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these insiders, Holder stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey. Holder was allegedly offered $75,000 for the hit and was told he would not be charged for the killing.

Previous articleThe Intersection of Prostate Cancer, Black Men, Family Medical Secrets & More On ‘Auto Trends’
Next article‘MASKED SINGER’ SPOILER ALERT: Who Didn’t Know Identities of Pufferfish and Mother Nature?
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO