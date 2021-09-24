*“We got our start with Commissioned. We’re older than we look,” Eric Dawson said with slight laugh about the legacy of Dawkins & Dawkins being among the list of Contemporary Gospel pioneers. Their blend of Soul and R&B with Gospel has provided them with a signature sound.

Grammy nominated Eric Dawkins and his brother Anson Dawkins make up the duo Dawkins & Dawkins that recently released a new album titled “Never Gets Old Vol. 2: Faith and Favor” (Legacy Music Group) with “Come By Here (Kumbaya)” single currently at radio. It is the second installment to their “Never Gets Old” series of albums.

“We had a lot of material,” said Anson when I asked about the use of “volumes” for their “Never Gets Old” album. “It’s been 10 years since our last project. We’ve been accumulating…30 plus songs.”

The first volume of “Never Gets Old” was “Love and Light,” released in June and garnered the hit single “In My Feelings.” The recent “Faith and Favor” album was released in August and offers eight selections which include the first single “Trust” featuring Alic Walls, and the current single “Come By Here.”

“Can’t have too much positivity,” said Eric when I mentioned that Dawkins & Dawkins’ content, along with the content of other Gospel icons releasing albums during the pandemic, seem to be about giving the public hope during a crisis.

When discussing the Dawkins & Dawkins legacy, they mentioned that their start in the music “business” was as part of the iconic Contemporary Gospel group Commissioned.

“We were called from the womb. There was no question what our purpose was,” said Eric about their roots in music ministry. “Our parents always supported us. We’re doing what comes natural to us.”

Eric and Anson’s parents were a preacher (father) and a singer (mother), so their world centered around the church – ministry and music. They released their first solo album as Dawkins & Dawkins in 1993 on A&M Records. In 1998 their “Focus” album on Harmony Records hit a Billboard Chart at #10. They hit two Billboard Charts in 2011 with the “From Now On” album release on Light Records/Entertainment One.

Anson, a Worship Pastor at Life Center Tacoma, is a drummer and trumpet player. When not ministering he is a composer who has worked with such clients as Michelle Williams, Le’ Andria Johnson, Commissioned, Men of Standard and David Hollister. Eric, President of A&R at Legacy Music Group, is a pianist. He is a two-time Grammy nominated artist on his own – “My Life” in 2017 and “Get Up” in 2008. Eric also has clients that he writes music for that include Christina Aguilera, Mary J Blige, Mary Mary, and Fred Hammond – to name a few.

“Faith and Favor are tied in together,” said Anson about the focus of volume two of the “Never Gets Old” project. “Without faith it is impossible to please God…part of favor.” www.LegacyMusicGroup.com

