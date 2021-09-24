Revealed: Michael K. Williams’ Official Cause of Death – Accidental Overdose

*If you’ve been waiting for the official cause of actor Michael K. Williams‘ death, we now have the answer. It was due to … an overdose of drugs. Unfortunately, that’s not a surprise.

Specifically, acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine was what took Williams out of this world, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

At the end of the day, his death via an overdose was ruled accidental.

As we reported, Williams, 54, best known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6.

“Having released this determination, (the office) will not comment further on the investigation,” spokeswoman Julie Bolcer said on Friday(09/24/21).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 50 Cent on Snoop Dogg Starring in ‘Black Mafia Family’, Rapper Paid for Lil Meech’s Acting Classes

The five-time Emmy nominee was discovered face down in the dining room of his luxury Unit in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg section with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table, reports said.

He had been scheduled to appear at an event two days earlier, but never showed up. A relative came to check on him and cops were called when he was found unresponsive and “cold,” sources told the Post.

Williams’ struggles with substance abuse were well-documented, with the actor saying that battling his demons was “an everyday struggle.”

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Williams addressed his struggles with substance abuse.

“Addiction doesn’t go away,” he said in a 2017 interview with the NY Times. “It’s an everyday struggle for me, but I’m fighting.”

Williams, of course, rose to stardom for his performance as Omar Little in “The Wire” on HBO. He also received accolades for his work on the premium network’s “Boardwalk Empire,” “Bessie” and “Lovecraft Country.”

Williams was also slated to co-star in Sony’s George Foreman biopic from director George Tillman Jr.