Lee Daniels’ ‘Our Kind of People’ Debuts With Less Than Stellar Ratings

*Despite having Lee Daniels attached and a star-studded cast, the new Fox drama series “Our Kind of People” debuted Tuesday night with less than stellar ratings.

The series premiered in the 9 p.m. hour with 1.62 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures. It aired opposite the season 3 premiere of CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted, which brought in 6.87 million viewers. FBI: Most Wanted was part of a three-show crossover to introduce the new drama FBI: International at 10 p.m., according to TVinsider.com. Also airing in the 9 p.m. timeslot was Supergirl on The CW, with about half a million viewers.

Per Deadline, written by and produced by Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, the series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically praised book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”

The outlet writes that the show follows “strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

The drama takes place “in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for more than 50 years,” per Deadline.

The ensemble cast includes Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Nadine Ellis, Joe Morton, Debbi Morgan, Lance Gross, and Raven Goodwin.

Producer Lee Daniels recently stated in an interview, “It’s great to have a bunch of Black people on television, in a different type of way – outside of “Empire.” They’re not new money,” expressed Daniels. “It’s old money, and it’s nuanced old money. It’s very specific.”