Friday, September 24, 2021
Lee Daniels’ ‘Our Kind of People’ Debuts With Less Than Stellar Ratings

By Ny MaGee
Yaya DaCosta, Our Kind of People
Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn in Our ‘Kind of People’ (FOX 2021)

*Despite having Lee Daniels attached and a star-studded cast, the new Fox drama series “Our Kind of People” debuted Tuesday night with less than stellar ratings.

Here’s more from Urban Hollywood 411:

The series premiered in the 9 p.m. hour with 1.62 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures. It aired opposite the season 3 premiere of CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted, which brought in 6.87 million viewers. FBI: Most Wanted was part of a three-show crossover to introduce the new drama FBI: International at 10 p.m., according to TVinsider.com. Also airing in the 9 p.m. timeslot was Supergirl on The CW, with about half a million viewers.

Per Deadline, written by and produced by Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, the series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically praised book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” 

READ MORE: ‘Our Kind of People’ by FOX & Lee Daniels Doesn’t Make Sense As Black America Struggles with Covid-19 and Evictions! (WATCH)

The outlet writes that the show follows “strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

The drama takes place “in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for more than 50 years,” per Deadline.  

The ensemble cast includes Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Nadine Ellis, Joe Morton, Debbi Morgan, Lance Gross, and Raven Goodwin.

Producer Lee Daniels recently stated in an interview, “It’s great to have a bunch of Black people on television, in a different type of way – outside of “Empire.” They’re not new money,” expressed Daniels. “It’s old money, and it’s nuanced old money. It’s very specific.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

