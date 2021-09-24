*Another missing person is making news. That person is singer Kelly Price. She went missing in the Atlanta area shortly after she was released from the hospital where she had battled COVID for 3 weeks.

Cobb County, GA officials have declared to be a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday.

The welfare check didn’t turn up anything unusual and they found no evidence of foul play. And even though authorities also spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence, she’s now listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

Prior to going missing, Price posted a video July 29 revealing she had COVID and was struggling with symptoms. Kelly’s family said she was admitted to the hospital about a week later and ended up in the ICU because her condition worsened.

The family was in touch with Kelly while she was in the hospital in early August, and her children visited her several times, according to TMZ. Then, 3 weeks after she was admitted, out of the blue her kids got a call that she’d been discharged. This was surprising to the family because at t the time she still didn’t appear to be recovered.

The bottom line is that her family has not heard anything from her. But there’s a slight wrinkle in the situation. It seems her boyfriend is allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting her home. The authorities have been notified of that as well.

Apparently the boyfriend’s shady actions towards her family concerned many people close to the singer, and that led to someone dropping a dime to the authorities to do that welfare check last week.

As of now, Kelly Price is considered to be officially missing, and an active investigation into her whereabouts has begun.