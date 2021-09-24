*Hip-Hop, Pop, Gospel and R&B acts take the virtual stage via Zoom Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference between 1-3pmPT during the “Professional Talent Showcase.” Hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM) and stand-up comedian Heather Hatton (Amazon Prime), the conference also offers a “Professional Panel Q&A Session” and a “National Talent Competition,” where winners (singers, songwriters, dancers or actors) get a chance to win the “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $16,000 valued in prizes.

Blaze 4 Glory Music Group (B4GMG), Atlas Elite Entertainment (AEE) and Rosner Management are sponsoring the Professional Talent Showcase that an array of acts that include Pop singer/pianist Ashley Pater (Rosner) from Canada; award winning Gospel duo David & Tiffany Spencer from North Carolina; Hip-Hop R&B singer Shardella Sessions (AEE) from Los Angeles; rapping duo CrayZ aka Jay Wiz and E. Renee (B4GMG) from Cincinnati; ULMII Best Songwriter rapper Lil’ Hyste from Houston via San Diego, and ULMII Best Singer Alternative R&B/Gospel singer Ace from Mississippi.

Known for inspiring and providing stage opportunities for artist advancement and collaboration, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is known as an “industry” event where talent is scouted. Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, the free entertainment conference has an impressive success record from panelists and the artists that have showcased their talents. Parent/manager of a Los Angeles competitor named Miguel said his artist was signed to a record deal by one of the “ULMII” panelists, who was Sr. VP of Jive Records, and as a result today Miguel is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter. Parent/manager of Naturi Naughton said after her performance at the Baltimore “ULMII” she was scouted by Broadway, which led to a run on Broadway. From Broadway she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there she landed a starring role on the STARZ Network series “Power”. In Baltimore, competitors the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. Their original song performed at the conference appeared on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” SisQo was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and decided to use the song. The song was released as the first single/music video and it is currently a platinum selling song. The Featherstones went on to write and produce for such major artists as Chris Brown. Parent/manager of Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan said that what he learned from the “ULMII” panelists helped him take his artist to “the next level.” That next level was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

For more on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference or to perform in the National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or call 562-424-3836, or email [email protected]. For the Zoom access link to the entertainment conference log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com.

https://www.gofundme.com/uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference