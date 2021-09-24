Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Haitian Migrants Seize Control of Privately Contracted Bus in Texas

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Haitian migrants under bridge in Texas

*A group of Haitian migrants reportedly revolted during a bus ride to a federal processing center and overtook control of the commercial vehicle before escaping, according to law enforcement officials.

We reported earlier…  more than 10,000 Haitian migrants have crossed the southern border into Texas, where they are camping out under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico. Per the New York Post, several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as “unprecedented,” the Washington Post writes

Per SandraRose.com: “Over 15,000 Haitians made the perilous journey from South America and Mexico after messages on What’s app told them U.S. Pres. Joe Biden would treat them kindly and give them jobs.”

On Monday, a group of migrants had been picked up from the makeshift migrant camp and were being transported via a federally contracted private bus bound for San Antonio, Texas. Per Yahoo, it is not clear which federal agency was overseeing the transport. ICE told a local media outlet that “several noncitizens attempted to flee the contracted bus.”

READ MORE: DHS Temporarily Suspends Use of Horse Patrols Against Haitian Migrants

“They did break out of the bus, and they did escape,” a senior federal law enforcement official confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

Law enforcement reportedly searched for the escapees and recaptured them.

“This is a man-made crisis,” Sen. Ted Cruz said of the Haitian crisis in Texas.

Cruz described the scene under a bridge as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Biden administration “has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border.

“The Biden administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan,” the governor added. “I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings.”

NPR reports that U.S. border agents are allowing some of the migrants into the country, “with instructions to appear before an immigration office within 60 days. Others are being sent back to Haiti, or they’re heading back over the border to Mexico,” the outlet writes.

According to reports, those allowed to remain in the US are not being “mandated” to take the experimental COVID vaccine.

Previous articleDoing Good: UNTIL FREEDOM Delivered Much Needed Supplies to Haitian Refugees at Del Rio Encampment
Next article2 ‘View’ Hosts Blindsided by Positive COVID Test During Live Broadcast, Moments Before Kamala Harris Arrival (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO