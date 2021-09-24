Friday, September 24, 2021
First Look: Tony Nominee Joaquina Kalukango in Broadway Bound ‘Paradise Square’

Joaquina Kalukango
*Here’s a tease of Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango from the Broadway-bound musical Paradise Square doing what she does best – sanging the hell out of the act one finale, “Welcome Home.”

The new musical, currently at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander, will begin performances performances at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022. It follows the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square as racial harmony is undone by a country at war with itself, according to Broadway.com.

In this video, watch Kalukango, a Tony nominee for her leading performance in Slave Play, sing out as Nelly Freeman as she recalls the first time she met her husband Willie, who has volunteered to fight for Union Army.

