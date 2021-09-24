Friday, September 24, 2021
Doing Good: UNTIL FREEDOM Delivered Much Needed Supplies to Haitian Refugees at Del Rio Encampment

By Fisher Jack
Haitians - Del Rio (Getty)
A Haitian man carries a child on his shoulders across the Rio Grande River. Texas officials have estimated that nearly 9,000 migrants are gathered at a makeshift camp near the bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, with Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. – Getty

*Washington, D.C. …….  On Friday, September 24, 2021, UNTIL FREEDOM, (https://untilfreedom.com), spearheaded a vital supply drive across Texas to provide direct relief and aid to Haitian migrant/refugee families located in Del Rio, Texas.

The supplies donated by UNTIL FREEDOM were delivered to a processing center  for distribution.

UNTIL FREEDOM convened activists, elected officials, artists and influencers, including Hip Hop artist and Relief Gang founder, “Trae Tha Truth” and, four of the organization’s co-founders: Tamika Mallory, Mysonne Linen, Linda Sarsour, and Angelo Pinto Esq., to spearhead its Relief mission.

Others include, Chairman and North  Miami (FA) Councilman Alix Desulme, EdD., National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON), and other members on NHAEON; former Vice Chair of the DNC, Michael Blake; Activist Tiffany Loftin; Pastor Michael McBride; and, television  personality, Yandy Smith Harris.

Haitian immigrants Texas border (Getty)

Haitian immigrants Texas border (Getty)
Haitian migrants at Texas border (09-17-21)- Getty

UNTIL FREEDOM, partnering with Haitian Bridge, and Chairman and North Miami (FA) Councilman Alix Desulme, EdD., National Haitian American Elected Officials Network, (NHAEON), has been granted access to tour the Haitian encampment site in Del Rio today.

Items delivered to the processing center included:  feminine products, sanitary wipes, diapers, Baby formula, disinfectant wipes, cases of water, toilet paper, bandanas, Band-aids, First Aid Kits, hand and body lotion, sunblock, hand sanitizer, masks, socks, underwear, tee shirts, backpacks, rain ponchos, ointments-First Aid, Cortisone, etc.

It is estimated that as many as 14,000 Haitians have been encamped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas seeking refuge in the United States.
source: Raymone Bain / [email protected]

Fisher Jack

