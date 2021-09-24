Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNews
News

Chris Cuomo’s Bad News – CNN Anchor Accused of Sexual Harassment | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*CNN anchor Chris Cuomo‘s got a female problem and her name is Shelley Ross. She’s a veteran television producer and the former boss of Cuomo when he was at ABC News.

OK, here’s Cumo’s problem with Ross. On Friday, she accused him of sexual harassment, saying he grabbed and squeezed her buttock at a party in 2005.

The news comes via an opinion essay published in The New York Times in which Ross described how Cuomo “escaped accountability” for his involvement in managing the response to the sexual harassment scandal surrounding his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In May, Cuomo admitted that he had “inappropriate” strategy conservations with his older brother and promised to steer clear of CNN’s coverage of the scandal. After the governor’s resignation, the broadcaster said in August he urged his brother to resign “when the time came,” but “never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Former Officer Derek Chauvin to Appeal George Floyd Murder Conviction

EURweb.com
Chris Cuomo

After highlighting moments that, she said, “crystallized for me how Mr. Cuomo performs,” Ross revealed the details of the 2005 incident at a going-away party for an ABC colleague.

“When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock,” she wrote. “‘I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,’ he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance.”

In response, Ross said, “No, you can’t.” She said she pushed him away at the chest while stepping back to reveal her husband, who had seen the entire interaction unfold.

Uh oh, that must’ve been beyond embarrassing for Cuomo. Apparently so because shortly after the incident, Ross wrote, Cuomo apologized for his behavior in an email, saying he was “ashamed.”

Don’t worry, Ross isn’t demanding or even asking that Cuomo lose his job at CNN.

“I hope he stays at CNN forever if he chooses,” Ross said. “I would, however, like to see him journalistically repent: Agree on air to study the impact of sexism, harassment and gender bias in the workplace, including his own, and then report on it.”

Previous article50 Cent on Snoop Dogg Starring in ‘Black Mafia Family’, Rapper Paid for Lil Meech’s Acting Classes
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Reunion Contract
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO