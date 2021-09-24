50 Cent on Snoop Dogg Starring in ‘Black Mafia Family’, Rapper Paid for Lil Meech’s Acting Classes

*50 Cent’s new series “ Black Mafia Family” premieres this Sunday, and as we previously reported, the new drama is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory— two brothers who rose from southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the United States.

The series stars Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Serayah, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Myles Truitt. The show also includes Steve Harris, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White and Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

During the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Lil Meech revealed that Fiddy paid for his acting classes for a year prior to the start of production.

“First, my dad, and my Uncle Terry, they love to see me doing this,” Lil Meech said of his first TV acting role during the Starz panel at TCA. “I want to say first that 50 put me in acting classes when I wasn’t even thinking about acting. And he believed in me. And I did acting classes for a year and a half until I learned how to act, to audition.nAnd so I earned my job. And I got on set and I was comfortable like he told me I would be, and I killed it. I appreciate him just for believing in me and it was amazing just being a part of it. And now acting is my dream. I’mgoing to do it for the rest of my life. I feel like this is why I was placed on Earth.”

Speaking about the show’s casting, 50 Cent recently explained to Billboard how he approached Snoop for the role of Pastor Swift.

“With Snoop, I knew he would have a field day with the character,” 50 said. “They initially cast me in that role, and I knew that I would be doing the marketing for Raising Kanan – and because of my voiceovers in that show, coming directly off of that as a minister [when the shows air back-to-back], I felt it may not connect the way I would like it to.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘Snoop would do a great job at this’– and I was able to reach out to him, and get them to commit to it because he was already a big fan of Power and a big supporter of me publicly. He was like, ‘Yo, this is like my favorite s—t.’ He would be saying that constantly.”

Per Variety: Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor. Swift believes in the power of the Lord, but eventually becomes enveloped in every part of the Flenory’s life. He helps them find a lawyer and becomes a confidante. Their father resents Swift’s attention over the family, but all the good he does is undeniable.

“Black Mafia Family” is executive produced by 50 Cent and premieres on Starz this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EST.