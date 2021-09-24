Friday, September 24, 2021
2 ‘View’ Hosts Blindsided by Positive COVID Test During Live Broadcast, Moments Before Kamala Harris Arrival (Watch)

*Producers and co-hosts of “The View” were literally sent scrambling this morning as Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro – who had participated in the Hot Topics segment to open the show, and ironically urged folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – were informed during the live broadcast that they had tested positive, moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was due to sit next to them.

Whoopi Goldberg was at home dealing with her sciatica, and the live audience watched as producers told Sunny and Ana to step down from their seats and go backstage. None of the co-hosts understood what was happening. But after a commercial break, Joy Behar and Sara Haines were the lone hosts on set, and Behar explained that Sunny and Ana, though double vaxxed, had tested positive for COVID. Per protocol, they had to leave the building immediately.

Joy and Sara stalled for several segments, taking questions from the audience while staffers wiped down everything and set up a remote location in the same building for Harris to be interviewed remotely. The Q&A finally took place with 10 minutes left in the show.

Watch the mad scramble go down below:

