Transgender Superstar TS Madison Joins Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ in Historic LGBTQ+ Casting

*TS Madison continues to make history!

Madison first made reality show history as the the first Black trans woman to star in and executively produce her own reality series: The TS Madison Experience, on WE tv.

Now, TS Madison joins Billy Eichner, co-writer and star of ‘Bros’ for Universal Pictures in the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles.

Bros is a smart, genuine and full-hearted comedy about two gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) possibly walking into love. Bros script was co-written with Nicholas Stoller.

Stoller will direct and executive produce the Bros with Judd Apatow, Eichner and Josh Church (Trainwreak).

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jelani Day Update: Body Found in Illinois River Identified as the Missing ISU Grad Student

Alongside with TS Madison in ‘Bros’ will include Miss Lawrence, a gender non-conforming entertainer whose credits include Empire offshoot Star and The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Symone, an L.A.-based drag queen who won season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race; Guillermo Diaz, a veteran actor with roles on Scandal, Weeds and Half Baked; and Guy Branum, the creator and host of TruTV’s Talk Show the Game Show, who previously wrote for Eichner’s Billy on the Street and is now working on Paramount’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days update.

TS Madison is an actress, (her role in the summer movie “Zola” was a stand out performance), social media powerhouse garnering millions of followers on her platforms, author of Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen and host of The Queens Supreme Court.

“I am truly proud and exuberantly excited to be a cast member of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros, says TS Madison. “You dream of opportunities such as these and when they come your way, it can really leave you speechless.” “I am immensely grateful to be part of this history in the making project.”

source: BNM Publicity Group