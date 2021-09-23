Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomePoliticsGovernment
Government

Sunny Hostin Slams Biden Over Handling of Haitian Migrant Crisis in Texas [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Sunny Hostin (Getty)
Sunny Hostin (Getty)

*On a recent episode of “The View,” Sunny Hostin slammed U.S policy amid the Haiti migrant crisis and the government’s brutal history with the island nation. 

We reported earlier…  more than 10,000 Haitian migrants have crossed the southern border into Texas, where they are camping out under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico. Per the New York Post, several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as “unprecedented,” the Washington Post writes. The migrants arrive as the president attempts to usher in tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees amid an alleged COVID pandemic.

Per SandraRose.com: “Over 15,000 Haitians made the perilous journey from South America and Mexico after messages on What’s app told them U.S. Pres. Joe Biden would treat them kindly and give them jobs.”

Hostin insisted that “U.S. policy towards Haiti has always been corrupt,” and she called out President Joe Biden for ignoring the crisis.

“This is against international law,” she said. “I’m so disappointed — so disappointed — in the Biden administration today.”

Watch the moment below.

READ MORE: White House Responds to Disturbing Images of Border Patrol Agent Using Whip on Haitian Migrants [VIDEO]

Guest co-host Carly Fiorina, a former Republican presidential candidate, shared Sunny’s criticism of the president.

“My question to the Biden administration is: why aren’t you talking about Haiti? Why aren’t you doing anything to help Haiti?” said Fiorina. “The administration should’ve been, I think, more prepared, and I wish they’d talk about it.”

“The reason we’re not seeing more help — and I’m going to be frank about it — is because they’re Haitian. That is the history,” replied Hostin. “It really began with the raping and pilfering of France by Haiti, and the punishment of Haiti for becoming the first Black free nation in our hemisphere.”

Hostin noted that the hostile attitude towards Haiti “doesn’t have to be that way.”

“We know that the United States can do it. There is a way to do it, there just is no will to do it,” she said. “The White House has promised to bring 95,000 Afghans here. And I’m not saying they shouldn’t be brought here, because they should be. That is the promise of this country. But if you can bring 95,000 Afghans here, then why are you sending 86 Haitians back on an airplane to a country that has been devastated?!”

Meanwhile, over at “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais got emotional as she spoke about how the Haitian migrants are being treated — watch the clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleSteve Harris Shares What It Was Like Working With Brother Wood Harris On ‘BMF’ | WATCH
Next articleBLIND ITEMS: The STD
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO