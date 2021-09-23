Sunny Hostin Slams Biden Over Handling of Haitian Migrant Crisis in Texas [WATCH]

*On a recent episode of “The View,” Sunny Hostin slammed U.S policy amid the Haiti migrant crisis and the government’s brutal history with the island nation.

We reported earlier… more than 10,000 Haitian migrants have crossed the southern border into Texas, where they are camping out under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico. Per the New York Post, several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as “unprecedented,” the Washington Post writes. The migrants arrive as the president attempts to usher in tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees amid an alleged COVID pandemic.

Per SandraRose.com: “Over 15,000 Haitians made the perilous journey from South America and Mexico after messages on What’s app told them U.S. Pres. Joe Biden would treat them kindly and give them jobs.”

Hostin insisted that “U.S. policy towards Haiti has always been corrupt,” and she called out President Joe Biden for ignoring the crisis.

“This is against international law,” she said. “I’m so disappointed — so disappointed — in the Biden administration today.”

Guest co-host Carly Fiorina, a former Republican presidential candidate, shared Sunny’s criticism of the president.

“My question to the Biden administration is: why aren’t you talking about Haiti? Why aren’t you doing anything to help Haiti?” said Fiorina. “The administration should’ve been, I think, more prepared, and I wish they’d talk about it.”

“The reason we’re not seeing more help — and I’m going to be frank about it — is because they’re Haitian. That is the history,” replied Hostin. “It really began with the raping and pilfering of France by Haiti, and the punishment of Haiti for becoming the first Black free nation in our hemisphere.”

Hostin noted that the hostile attitude towards Haiti “doesn’t have to be that way.”

“We know that the United States can do it. There is a way to do it, there just is no will to do it,” she said. “The White House has promised to bring 95,000 Afghans here. And I’m not saying they shouldn’t be brought here, because they should be. That is the promise of this country. But if you can bring 95,000 Afghans here, then why are you sending 86 Haitians back on an airplane to a country that has been devastated?!”

Meanwhile, over at “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais got emotional as she spoke about how the Haitian migrants are being treated — watch the clip below.