Steve Harris Shares What It Was Like Working With Brother Wood Harris On ‘BMF’ | WATCH



*“BMF” is the newest drama airing on Starz September 26!

The show tells the background story of the Flenory brothers – Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory – who toke over the drug game in Detroit at a young age and gained infamy in their city. They also became well known in the rap and entertainment industry.

Produced by Curtis Jackson, the series features newcomers and familiar faces, like Russell Hornsby (“The Hate U Give”), Snoop Dogg, and brothers Steve Harris and Sherwin David “Wood” Harris. “BMF” is the second time the brothers have worked together. Wood plays a drug kingpin and Steve is a police officer trying to get back control of the city.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour (You Already Know What Happened)

We spoke with Steve about acting with his brother.

“This is the first time we played opposite of each other, which was hella fun,” said the actor. “It’s really kind of a dream to work with my brother. Coming from where we were coming from in Chicago and ending up in the same field…we didn’t think of this, this wasn’t one of my dreams I had growing up.”

Speaking of growing up we also spoke with newcomer Myles Truitt.

Truitt plays Big Meech’s best friend and right-hand man. A ruthless, take no mess corner boy. Truitt shared what his experience has been like growing up in the industry.

“I feel like a kid that’s getting his first underarm hair,” he said. “It’s all an experience for me. I’m learning as I go. Every set I land on I learn something from somebody.”



When watching a show viewers love to see familiar faces but the new talent on “BMF” brings a fresh curiosity to our TV watching experience.

Make sure to catch all of these characters when “BMF” starts streaming on Starz September 26.