LA Police Union Slams DA for Failing to Charge Jaxson Hayes with Felony

*The Los Angeles Police Protective League has slammed District Attorney George Gascon‘ after he decided NOT to charge NBA player Jaxson Hayes with a felony, following his arrest in July.

“George Gascon’s latest criminal’s first airball puts a target on the back of every police officer in Los Angeles,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League tells TMZ Sports.

We previously reported…Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said that a use of force investigation is underway into the arrest of New Orleans Pelicans star.

The 6 ft 11 in center was arrested in L.A. after an alleged altercation with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute, reports Sports Illustrated. The excessive force investigation revolves around “the possibility of force being applied to the suspect’s neck during the use of force in taking him into custody.” During the arrest, Hayes “was complaining of having trouble breathing, saying that he could not breathe,” Moore noted.

READ MORE: VIDEO: LAPD Investigating Possible Excessive Force During Arrest of Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes

According to a 37-second cellphone video released by TMZ, Hayes appeared to be tased in the chest by police. In the video, a friend of Hayes—while holding the camera—says Hayes is choking.

“Stop,” the friend says. “Stop. Get your hands off him now. I’ve seen him choking.”

Hayes, in turn, told one of the officers, “I want your badge number.”

Per TMZ, Hayes was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer.

The union is livid that Gascon’s office decided against charging Hayes with any felonies. Per the report, the LAPPL — a union which reps over 9,000 cops in L.A. — said, “Gascon’s refusal to prosecute Jaxson Hayes for violently attacking and injuring an officer during his n-word laced tirade is nothing more than a declaration that it’s open season to attack cops and it’s shameful.”

According to TMZ, the city attorney could levy a misdemeanor charge(s) against Jaxson.

The LAPPL also called out the NBA for failing to discipline Hayes.

“As for the NBA, their silence is deafening when it comes to one of their players assaulting an officer and thwarting a domestic violence investigation. Apparently, their policy on preventing domestic violence was created more for SportsCenter than it is to actually hold its players accountable. Real classy.”