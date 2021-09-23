Emmy Celebrity Gifting Suites Highlight Black & Women Owned Businesses | PHOTOS

*Even though there’s been controversy around the Emmys this year, with the #EmmysSowhite tagline swirling around social media, it was a whole different vibe when it came to the celebrity gifting suites leading up to the 73rd annual Award show. Secret Room Events and GBK Bar Brand highlighted some of the best black-owned and women-founded businesses we didn’t even know we needed in our lives.

Thursday, September 16 we hit the Secret Room Style Lounge gifting suite at the infamous Peterson Automotive Museum. It did not disappoint with multiple black business vendors and can we give a little woot-woot to the women who founded them. Yes sis, we see you-all out here making moves.

We started out at the Keii Desserts booth with celebrity chef Kela Hunt not only gracing us with her delicious cookies, but also the all-in-one box needed in order to make our own batch. Which is the box she actually sells on her site, giving you the pleasure to make the soft buttery cookies right in your own kitchen.

We then moved on to now one of our new favorite luxury skin and hair care brands, Brave Essentials. This black-owned company was definitely made with love as owner Monique Fulks handmade and formulated all the products herself. A line to fall in love with as your hair stays moisturized and nourished, speaking from personal experience.

It didn’t stop there, we got to experience an all-natural hair care oil that accelerates hair growth from the root hence why it’s called Umi’s Roots. We took all of these products and put them in our clear Regular Ren tote bag. Ladies, this bag is everything … especially if you travel as it will set you apart with the black girl magic designs on them.

When Friday came we made our way over to the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood for the first day of the two-day HempHera and GBK Brand Bar celebrity gifting suite. This particular pre-Emmy gifting event did what needed to be done when displaying women’s businesses.

Walking into the lounge we were immediately impressed by a woman founded and operated smoking accessories company called Session Goods. Next level when it comes to smoking accessories.

As we walked around the lounge getting the chance to taste new things like plant-based seafood by Kuleana, we came upon an amazing woman family-founded jewelry line that is also giving back. Kamaria Jewelry is for survivors by survivors that donate 10% of proceeds to their own non-profit Restore Dignity which directly supports survivors of power inequality trauma.

The featured business, HempHera Kosmetikos, is a brand that can easily become a favorite. An all-natural, nano-amplified hemp skincare line founded by Ashley Osborne. The Midwest native filled our bag with the goddess goodies to give our skincare routine a much-needed boost. What a way to relax, enjoy and take self-care to the next level.

We walked out excited but not before we tried the smoothest Tequila brands we’ve ever tasted by Suavecito Tequila.