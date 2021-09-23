Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Emmy Celebrity Gifting Suites Highlight Black & Women Owned Businesses | PHOTOS

By Monique Loveless
0

Business owner Monique Renee and actor Carl Anthony Payne
Business owner Monique Renee and actor Carl Anthony Payne

*Even though there’s been controversy around the Emmys this year, with the #EmmysSowhite tagline swirling around social media, it was a whole different vibe when it came to the celebrity gifting suites leading up to the 73rd annual Award show. Secret Room Events and GBK Bar Brand highlighted some of the best black-owned and women-founded businesses we didn’t even know we needed in our lives.

Thursday, September 16 we hit the Secret Room Style Lounge gifting suite at the infamous Peterson Automotive Museum. It did not disappoint with multiple black business vendors and can we give a little woot-woot to the women who founded them. Yes sis, we see you-all out here making moves.

We started out at the Keii Desserts booth with celebrity chef Kela Hunt not only gracing us with her delicious cookies, but also the all-in-one box needed in order to make our own batch. Which is the box she actually sells on her site, giving you the pleasure to make the soft buttery cookies right in your own kitchen.

MORE ON EURWEB: Christopher Meloni Admits He Had No Interest in Reprising Stabler for ‘SVU’ Spinoff Series

secret room

We then moved on to now one of our new favorite luxury skin and hair care brands, Brave Essentials. This black-owned company was definitely made with love as owner Monique Fulks handmade and formulated all the products herself. A line to fall in love with as your hair stays moisturized and nourished, speaking from personal experience.

It didn’t stop there, we got to experience an all-natural hair care oil that accelerates hair growth from the root hence why it’s called Umi’s Roots. We took all of these products and put them in our clear Regular Ren tote bag. Ladies, this bag is everything … especially if you travel as it will set you apart with the black girl magic designs on them.

When Friday came we made our way over to the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood for the first day of the two-day HempHera and GBK Brand Bar celebrity gifting suite. This particular pre-Emmy gifting event did what needed to be done when displaying women’s businesses.

Screen Shot 2021-09-22 at 11.47.54 AM
Ashley Osborne Owner of HempHera co-host of GBK Bar Brand gifting suite

Walking into the lounge we were immediately impressed by a woman founded and operated smoking accessories company called Session Goods. Next level when it comes to smoking accessories.

As we walked around the lounge getting the chance to taste new things like plant-based seafood by Kuleana, we came upon an amazing woman family-founded jewelry line that is also giving back. Kamaria Jewelry is for survivors by survivors that donate 10% of proceeds to their own non-profit Restore Dignity which directly supports survivors of power inequality trauma.

GBK

The featured business, HempHera Kosmetikos, is a brand that can easily become a favorite. An all-natural, nano-amplified hemp skincare line founded by Ashley Osborne. The Midwest native filled our bag with the goddess goodies to give our skincare routine a much-needed boost. What a way to relax, enjoy and take self-care to the next level.

We walked out excited but not before we tried the smoothest Tequila brands we’ve ever tasted by Suavecito Tequila.

Previous articleBLIND ITEMS: The STD
Next articleElvira Reveals Wilt Chamberlain Assault, Longtime Girlfriend in New Memoir
Monique Loveless

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO