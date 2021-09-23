Which Characters Voice Gets Louder On ‘The Morning Show” S2 | Wacth

*Desean Terry plays Daniel Henderson on the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”

In season one, Daniel – a UBA anchor – was promised a co-hosting spot alongside Alex (Jennifer Anniston) but was passed over. Fans watched his growing frustration at how the network and show were positioning him. And this season the pressure intensifies, and he doesn’t plan on staying silent anymore!

Terry spoke with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe about season two and what viewers can expect from the reporter.

Jill Munroe: What did you want to personally target? What subject made you say, ‘that’s the one audiences will love?’

Desean Terry: What I’m always looking for is where Daniel’s journey intertwines with mine. Where I think his journey can be impactful to people. I think, not just Daniel, but the people of color within “The Morning Show” have a very relatable story. The relatable story is, how do you as a person of color function within a white space. In a space that’s not necessarily set up for you. We need to keep in mind people of color are actually the majority of the world – they’re the global majority. So this feeling of being set up in a workspace situation is not naturally or culturally inclined to me is something we can all relate to. That’s what I really want to delve into. I think that we’re doing more of that in season two. To examine the impact, the toil, the cost, and the trauma associated with working in these spaces.

Jill Munroe: Was there anything, in particular, you wanted to see Daniel go through in season two?

Desean Terry: There’s a lot that I wanted to see happen with Daniel. Daniel was a little vocal in season one, he gets even more vocal in season two. Daniel will be the one to point out the elephant in the room. I love what he does this season…he’s talking about systemic racism in the workplace. He’s the first one to talk about Covid-19. He talks about the news needing to be the uncomfortable things people don’t want to talk about.



I’ve been a person that from time to time will do a call out, by call out I mean when I call truth to power and injustice and that’s one of the things I appreciate that the writers continue to delve into. We hear more of Daniel’s voice [this season].

New episodes of “The Morning Show” drop every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.