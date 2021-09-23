Cookie and Magic Johnson Celebrate 30 Tears of Marriage

*Cookie and Magic Johnson recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary and posted loving tributes to each other on social media.

For their big day, the couple dined on an eight-course dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel ballroom followed by a private performance by Frankie Beverly & Maze.

“Last night was amazing!!!” Cookie shared with her followers on Instagram: “When your husband says we’re going to dinner to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary, I had NO IDEA what to expect, just the two of us, with an incredible eight course meal followed by Frankie Beverly & Maze!!!! They are our favorite, the soundtrack to our lives and the best surprise I could have imagined!!! Grateful for everyone who was apart of this amazing evening. Earvin, thank you for a beautiful evening and can’t wait to electric slide with you another 30 years😘😍.”

Check out her post below.

OTHER NEWS: Steve Harris Shares What It Was Like Working With Brother Wood Harris On ‘BMF’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cookie Johnson (@thecookiej)

Magic also honored his wife with a series of posts on IG and an emotional message.

“Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life,” Magic wrote. “Ever since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978 I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman.”

“Thank you for your love, support, dedication, loyalty, trust, and for believing in my dreams,” he added. “You play a big role in helping all of my dreams come true!❤️”

“I thank you honey for guiding me back to the church, strengthening my love for the Lord, and finding us an amazing pastor, Bishop Blake, at our church home West Angeles COGIC,” he noted, before concluding, “You are my everything, I love you!! Thank you for 30 years and I look forward to 30 more!”

See his full post below.

Cookie and Magic wed in 1991 and share two children, son EJ, and daughter Elisa.