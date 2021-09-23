Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Cookie and Magic Johnson Celebrate 30 Tears of Marriage

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Getty

*Cookie and Magic Johnson recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary and posted loving tributes to each other on social media.

For their big day, the couple dined on an eight-course dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel ballroom followed by a private performance by Frankie Beverly & Maze.

“Last night was amazing!!!” Cookie shared with her followers on Instagram: “When your husband says we’re going to dinner to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary, I had NO IDEA what to expect, just the two of us, with an incredible eight course meal followed by Frankie Beverly & Maze!!!! They are our favorite, the soundtrack to our lives and the best surprise I could have imagined!!! Grateful for everyone who was apart of this amazing evening. Earvin, thank you for a beautiful evening and can’t wait to electric slide with you another 30 years😘😍.”

Check out her post below.

OTHER NEWS: Steve Harris Shares What It Was Like Working With Brother Wood Harris On ‘BMF’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cookie Johnson (@thecookiej)

Magic also honored his wife with a series of posts on IG and an emotional message.

“Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life,” Magic wrote. “Ever since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978 I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman.”

“Thank you for your love, support, dedication, loyalty, trust, and for believing in my dreams,” he added. “You play a big role in helping all of my dreams come true!❤️”

“I thank you honey for guiding me back to the church, strengthening my love for the Lord, and finding us an amazing pastor, Bishop Blake, at our church home West Angeles COGIC,” he noted, before concluding, “You are my everything, I love you!! Thank you for 30 years and I look forward to 30 more!”

See his full post below.

Cookie and Magic wed in 1991 and share two children, son EJ, and daughter Elisa.

Previous articleJelani Day Update: Body Found in Illinois River Identified as the Missing ISU Grad Student
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO