‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘This Tattoo Is A STATEMENT!’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns Thursday night and we have an exclusive clip of Brat getting a tattoo to show her commitment to Judy. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, Judy holds a star-studded event for Kaleidoscope to welcome her empire to Atlanta. Meanwhile, Brat teams up with Bella to plan an epic surprise to prove her commitment to Judy and their wedding date of 2-22-22 before it’s too late.

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.