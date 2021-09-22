VP Kamala Harris to Appearance on ABC’s ‘The View’ on Sept. 24 [VIDEO]

*Kamala Harris will make an in-studio appearance on “The View” this week, ABC said Monday in a press release.

Harris and “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro will discuss the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Afghanistan crisis, immigration, and voting rights, per ABC, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“Vice President Kamala Harris will be here at our table — and we got questions for her because that’s what we do,” Goldberg told viewers during Monday’s broadcast.

Watch Goldberg’s announcement below. VP Harris’ episode will air on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11.am. ET.

READ MORE: Condoleezza Rice Tapped as Co-host of ABC’s ‘The View’

In related news, Condoleezza Rice has been tapped to co-host “The View.”

Rice, who served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, will be part of “a lineup of conservative guest co-hosts” this season, AI.com reports. Others will include Mia Love, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson.

“25 years is such an incredible milestone,” said executive producer Brian Teta in ABC’s announcement. “We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We’ll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as ‘taking a little time’ to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel.”

No date has been announced for Rice’s debut.

“The View” launched its 25th season on Sept. 7.