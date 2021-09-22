*According to the movie synopsis, “American Underdog” is based on the memoir “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season,” written by Kurt Warner and Michael Silver. The film is the true story of former Rams star Kurt Warner played by Zachary Levi, who went from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl Champion, and Hall of Fame Quarterback.

The film centers around Warner’s unique story. Audiences will see the challenges and setbacks he faced that almost ended his dream of becoming an NFL player. With the support of his wife, Brenda, played by Anna Paquin, and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates, Warner perseveres and shows the world that he is indeed a champion.

In addition to Levi and Paquin, “American Underdog” features Emmy nominee® Dennis Quaid (“I Can Only Imagine”) as St. Louis Rams’ Coach Dick Vermeil.

“Kurt and Brenda Warner’s true story of faith and determination deeply inspired Andy and me. We can’t wait for it to inspire audiences all over America this Christmas. It’s the perfect time to come together as a family and have your dreams rekindled. If he can accomplish his dream, so can all of us,” said Director and Writer Jon Erwin.

“American Underdog” is directed by the Erwin Brothers (Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin), and Kevin Downes joins them to produce through their Kingdom Story Company banner.

“American Underdog” is written for the screen by Jon Erwin (“I Can Only Imagine”) and David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), and Jon Gunn (“I Still Believe”). Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner executive produce alongside Tony Young, Jon Gunn, and Sean Devereaux.

“American Underdog” is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible with faith, family, and determination. The movie will play in theaters on Christmas Day, and Lionsgate dropped on Tuesday, the official trailer for the film.

For more information visit americanunderdog.movie