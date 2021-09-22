Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsPolice - Police Abuse
Police - Police Abuse

L.A. Civil Rights Leaders Demand Governor Newsom Sign Cop Reform Bill | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Bad cop
Getty

*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other Los Angeles civil rights leaders on Sunday September 19 demanded that California Governor Gavin Newsom sign the bill that will  ban rogue cops from being  employed by other California police departments. Newsom has not said whether he’ll sign or veto the bill.

“Newsom’s delay in signing the bill passed by the legislature that would ban cops  terminated for misconduct from being employed by other California police departments is unconscionable,” says Hutchinson, ” it sends the wrong message that police unions that oppose it can sway his decision  to do the wrong thing and veto the bill. This case would continue the practice of allowing bad cops to  be recycled to other California police departments.”

For background on the bill, check out the report below.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Liza Koshy: ‘My Little Pony A New Gen’ Will Enjoy Your Ears, Eyes, Heart & Spirit!’ | Watch

Bad law enforcement officers could permanently lose their badges under a bill advanced by California lawmakers on Friday, a year after a similar measure died in the waning hours of the legislative session.

California remains one of just four states without a way of decertifying officers despite nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that have driven reform efforts.

The state Assembly on a 46-18 vote approved what has become the marquee criminal justice reform measure of this legislative session, sending a softened version back to the Senate for a final vote before the Legislature adjourns for the year on September 10.

“This is not an anti-police bill. This is an accountability bill. Without any accountability, we lose the integrity of the badge, and the bond with the community is broken,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, who carried the bill in the Assembly.

The amended bill, she said, “affords ample due process for officers, provides necessary community representation, and ensures that good officers are not decertified.”

Law enforcement organizations and those who opposed the bill agreed that the state needs a way of removing bad officers.

Read the rest of this story to remove bad cops at ABC7.

Previous articleThe Racist PowerPoint Presentation That Got a Sorority Suspended from Methodist University (Watch)
Next articleOre. School Staffer Wears Blackface to Protest Vaccine Mandate. She’s On Administrative Leave.
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO