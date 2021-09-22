Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Ground Breaking Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles Dies At 89

By Fisher Jack
0

Melvin Van Peebles - GettyImages -1253342654
Melvin Van Peebles – GettyImages

*Sadly, we must report the passing of Melvin Van Peebles, a legendary and groundbreaking actor and director, best know for 1971’s “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.” He was 89.

Van Peebles’ death was confirmed in a statement Wednesday from video distribution company the Criterion Collection on behalf of the Peebles’ family.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of a giant of American cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89. In an unparalleled career, Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape. He will be deeply missed,” Criterion tweeted.

“Dad knew that Black images matter,” Mario Van Peebles also said in that statement from the Criterion Collection. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer’s mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Dre to Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young Another $1M in Fees

For “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” Van Peebles did it all in the sense that he wrote, co-produced, edited, directed and starred in the production that tells the story of a poor Black man fleeing white police officers. (Sound familiar?)

With help from Bill Cosby in the form of a $50,000 loan, he created the renegade film as well as starred as its anti-hero, a ladies man with superhero lovemaking abilities who battles the corrupt white establishment in Los Angeles.

The film made a lot of noise over a controversial scene that featured his young son, Melvin, having sex with an grown woman! In addition to freaking people out on screen, Van Peebles was also a playwright and novelist. He wrote books such as “Don’t Play Us Cheap: A Harlem Party” and “Bold Money: A New Way to Play the Options Market.”

Melvin Van Peebles1 (Getty)
Melvin Van Peebles – GettyImages

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, Van Peebles was considered by many to be the godfather of modern Black cinema. He was seen an influential link to a younger generation of African-American filmmakers that includes Spike Lee and John Singleton. The Chicago native also was a theater impresario, songwriter, musician and painter.

In 2005, Van Peebles was the subject of the documentary “How to Eat Your Watermelon in White Company (and Enjoy It).”

He is survived by his son Mario, another son, son Max Van Peebles, and daughter Megan Van Peebles and numerous grandchildren.

For more in depth reporting on Van Peebles’ passing and his life, check out this report at the Hollywood Reporter or this article via Variety.

Previous articleFrom Aretha & Nina to Quincy & Dizzy, Drummer Bernard ‘Pretty’ Purdie Sits on a Throne at the Black Pool of Genius
Next article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I’m NOT F*cking Doing This!’ [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO