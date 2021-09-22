Dammit, it’s A No-go! 🙁 Talks End with No Deal Regarding Bipartisan Police-Overhaul

*Here’s the bad news we feared we’d hear regarding the bipartisan talks aimed at overhauling police tactics and accountability.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting a top Democratic negotiator, says they have ended with no agreement with lawmakers unable to reach a compromise following nationwide protests sparked by the killings of Black Americans by law-enforcement officers.

The report says Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) said Wednesday that he called Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.) to tell him the Democrats were done negotiating after Scott didn’t accept their final offer.