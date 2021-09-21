Tuesday, September 21, 2021
White House Responds to Disturbing Images of Border Patrol Agent Using Whip on Haitian Migrants [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
via AFP News Agency

*White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded Monday to the disturbing images that show a U.S. Border Patrol agent on horseback using a horse rein as a whip on Haitian migrants. 

“I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details,” Psaki said, per NBC News. “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it’s acceptable or appropriate.” 

We reproted earlier… under the Joe Biden administration, more than 10,000 Haitian migrants have crossed the southern border into Texas, where they are camping out under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico.

Per the New York Post, several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as “unprecedented,” the Washington Post writes. The migrants arrive as the president attempts to usher in tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees amid an alleged COVID pandemic. According to reports, none of these people will be “mandated” to take the experimental COVID vaccine jab.

READ MORE: Biden Allows Thousands of Haitian Migrants to Shelter Under Texas Bridge Amid Pandemic

“This is a man-made crisis,” Sen. Ted Cruz said. “Eight days ago, on Sept. 8, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and 1,000 people. That was what was coming a day — about 1,000, sometimes 1,100 — but it would range between 700 and 1,100.

“Then, eight days ago on Sept. 8, the Biden administration made a political decision: They announced that they were no longer going to fly deportation flights back to Haiti,” Cruz added. “Eighty-five percent of the people under there are from Haiti. They’re fleeing from Haiti … There were about 900 Haitians who were getting ready to board the flights when the political operatives in Washington canceled the flights.

Cruz described the scene under a bridge as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen.”

Over the weekend, U.S. border agents started sending migrants back to Haiti, while those who traveled into Mexico were prohibited from reentering the United States. 

“We are constantly assessing circumstances on the ground” in Haiti, Psaki said, per Politco. “Obviously our objective here is not just to work to address the circumstances — which are very difficult — in Del Rio, but also to continue to work with the officials in Haiti to improve the conditions [and] to provide assistance. We’re doing all these pieces at the same time.” 

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz claims food, water, and other necessities are being provided to the migrants waiting to be processed. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

