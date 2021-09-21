*If you thought Charlie Wilson was done for the year after his hit duet with Smokey Robinson, hold on ’cause Uncle Charlie’s got some mo’ for ya. Another duet that is. And it’s with another veteran singer. But, we bet you wouldn’t guessed it would be … Donny Osmond!

Well, if you think about, Osmond has always fancied himself as a blue-eyed soul singer since back in the day when his family group, The Osmonds thought they could compete with the Michael and Jackson 5.

Anyway, Wilson (68) and Osmond (63) somehow found a way to hook up and the result is “Let’s All Dance,” the first single from Osmond’s new album Start Again. According toSoul Tracks, the two vets co-wrote along with some other writers.

Now, we have to admit, these two sound damn good together. Wilson thinks so, too. In fact, he posted on his Instagram:

“I had such a good time recording “Let’s All Dance” with the legendary @donnyosmond,”

As you can hear, “Let’s All Dance” is a dance song that’s instantly infectious, soulful and have you feelin’ good.

Who would’ve thunk?! Anyway, let us whatcha think.

Meanwhile, in other Donny Osmond news, the singer says his anxiety was so bad in the ’90s that it tore him “to pieces.”

In a recent interview, he said that the “horrible, horrible time” in his life started when he was performing in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Coat.”

The Broadway show came on the heels of a fallow time in Osmond’s career, and its success made him begin to believe that he needed to be perfect.

Here’s more via Page Six:

“‘I’m going to lose it again, now that I’ve gotten it back,’” he recalled thinking at the time.

“And it tore me to pieces because I thought, you know, I tried to be perfect,” he admitted. “Anytime I would make a mistake onstage, I would berate myself, and I was very hard on myself.”

It became so overwhelming that the Utah native began to work with Dr. Jerilyn Ross, a well-known figure in the field of anxiety and related disorders, but it was advice from the show’s director, Steven Pimlott, that really helped.