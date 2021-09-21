Tuesday, September 21, 2021
The Pandemmy Awards: Trevor Noah ‘Honors’ Year’s Top MAGA Malfeasance (See the Nominees)

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens
Pandemmy Nominees Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens

*The Pandemmys are back, and you can cast your votes for the most asinine behavior from the MAGA herd in the past year, including Best Mile High Meltdown, Best Historical Adaptation (equating mask mandates to slavery, Nazi Germany, Segregation, etc), and more.

This year’s second annual event from Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” includes Bleach and Ivermectin battling for MAGA’s worst COVID treatment, and Fox News staples Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens facing off over which one knows world history the least.

Plus, that duct taped airline passenger is in the running alongside the barking, Biden-dissing passenger and a potpourri of anti-maskers/vaxxers being hauled off planes amid applause or shouting nonsense at county board meetings.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah broke down the nominees during Monday’s show.

Watch below, and cast your vote here: https://www.pandemmyawards.com/

