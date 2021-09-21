Sha’Carri Richardson Responds to Usain Bolt Who Called Out Her ‘Sh*t Talking’ |VIDEO

*It appears that Sha’Carri Richardson has responded to retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt who suggested in a recent interview that she should focus more on Training and less on talking ish.

Richardson apparently didn’t take too kindly to Bolt’s suggestion and via her Instagram Story she re-posted a fan comment that read, “Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.”

Richardson, 21, then added her own words to the post, writing, “Good ‘humbling’ morning to y’all” and “I could not have said it better.”

In a second slide, Richardson said this: “Y’all haven’t even heard the half of me,” over a photo of herself smirking, with her legs crossed.

During his interview, which was with the NY Post, Bolt said, “If you talk that big talk, you have to back it up.”

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it,” said Bolt.

As has been reported, Richardson returned to the track in August at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, — following her Tokyo Olympics ban due to a failed drug test (marijuana).

After teasing her return in various social media posts, she finished last out of nine runners in the 100 meters and withdrew from the 200 meters. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the race.

Bolt also explained that Richardson’s “sh-t-talking” makes her vulnerable to rival Jamaican competitors.

“Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of s–t before the actual race, it is just one of those things,” he said. “Jamaicans don’t like when people talk s–t about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win.]”