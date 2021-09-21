Poetry in Motion: Amanda Gorman Brings Her Children’s Book, Presidential Dreams to ‘Today’ (Watch)

*Amanda Gorman’s had dreams of becoming the next President of the United States way before she stole the show with her poetry during January’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Gorman, 23, shared on “Today” Tuesday why she plans to launch her campaign for the nation’s highest office as soon as she becomes eligible in 2036, when she’ll be the required age 35.

“I remember being around 11 years old, and I was in class talking very passionately as I do about things I wanted to change in the world,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “My teacher said to me quite jokingly, ‘Ha ha, you should run for president,’ and I said ‘Yes, I should.’”

Gorman is no stranger to grand ambitions considering she is already a Harvard University graduate who overcame a speech impediment on her way to becoming the first national youth poet laureate and the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

Watch her Today interview below: