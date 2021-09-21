Lori Harvey Gets Real on ‘The Real’ About Her Relationship with Michael B. Jordan | WATCH

*During her first TV interview on The Real, Lori Harvey talked about her new skincare line, the great advice her mother has given her, and of course her relationship with boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

While speaking about her romance with the actor, she revealed all the sweet things her beau does for her: “Honestly, he’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special,” she shared. “Like, he just listens to me when I talk.” She went on to say, “Even the other day, I had just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing? I’m going to come pick you up.’ And he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.”

Harvey went on to explain how she knew he was the right guy for her: “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know, you know,’” she said. “And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.” 💙

