Liza Koshy: ‘My Little Pony A New Gen’ Will Enjoy Your Ears, Eyes, Heart & Spirit!’ | Watch

This Thursday, Liza Koshy and Kimiko Glenn take us on a mission full of misadventure and enchantment in Netflix’s “My Little Pony: A New Generation.“

We spoke with the real life homegirls about their personal charm and voice characters – Zipp Storm (Koshy) and Izzy Moonbow (Glenn).

Q: The pony posse is on an adventure to find and restore the magic of Equestria…personally what is your magic?

LK: Kimiko’s magic is literally like, Izzy’s, her character because she embodies a bright light that disarms everyone she meets. She gives you room and space to be yourself!

KG: …You embody what you just described! You’re the most welcoming person I’ve ever known. You make people feel good immediately and connected immediately, plus you have a genuine curiosity for people. People can’t forget that they’ve met you because you’re so memorable. People feel better after they’ve met you!

Q: Kimiko you’ve voiced over a dozen characters, what tips and tricks did you share with your bestie for her character Zipp?

LK: She’s done this so many times and brilliantly, I was nervous…

KG: I was like ad-lib, they’re going to love that! And be you! Do as much as you want , they’ll cut and edit it.

Zipp Storm is the rebellious and athletic daredevil princess of Zephyr Heights. She loves science and is passionate about being true to herself and encouraging others to do the same. The pegasus’ cutie mark is a crown with a lightning bolt – symbolizing royalty, sisterhood, strength and enlightenment.

Izzy Moonbow is the energetic, loving and crafting pony from Bridlewood Forest. She loves art and sparkles and is passionate about uni-cycling (unicorn upcycling) and creating beauty out of ordinary things. The unicorns’ cutie mark is a heart with crafting pins and buttons – reflecting her creativity and love. Izzy is friendship personified.

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” soars globally on Netflix September 24.

