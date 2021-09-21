Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Liza Koshy: ‘My Little Pony A New Gen’ Will Enjoy Your Ears, Eyes, Heart & Spirit!’ | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
0

*Pony up!

This Thursday, Liza Koshy and Kimiko Glenn take us on a mission full of misadventure and enchantment in Netflix’s “My Little Pony: A New Generation.

We spoke with the real life homegirls about their personal charm and voice characters – Zipp Storm (Koshy) and Izzy Moonbow (Glenn).

Watch this zestful duos full interview here!

Liza Koshy, Kimiko Glenn, My Little Pony A New Generation
Netflix ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ Liza Koshy (Zipp Storm) & Kimiko Glenn (Izzy Moon) – Cr: © 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Q: The pony posse is on an adventure to find and restore the magic of Equestria…personally what is your magic?

LK: Kimiko’s magic is literally like, Izzy’s, her character because she embodies a bright light that disarms everyone she meets. She gives you room and space to be yourself!

KG: …You embody what you just described! You’re the most welcoming person I’ve ever known. You make people feel good immediately and connected immediately, plus you have a genuine curiosity for people. People can’t forget that they’ve met you because you’re so memorable. People feel better after they’ve met you!

Q: Kimiko you’ve voiced over a dozen characters, what tips and tricks did you share with your bestie for her character Zipp?

LK: She’s done this so many times and brilliantly, I was nervous…

KG: I was like ad-lib, they’re going to love that! And be you! Do as much as you want , they’ll cut and edit it.

My Little Pony: A New Generation
My Little Pony: A New Generation – IZZY (voiced by Kimiko Glenn), ZIPP (voiced by Liza Koshy). Cr: © 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Zipp Storm is the rebellious and athletic daredevil princess of Zephyr Heights. She loves science and is passionate about being true to herself and encouraging others to do the same. The pegasus’ cutie mark is a crown with a lightning bolt – symbolizing royalty, sisterhood, strength and enlightenment.

Izzy Moonbow is the energetic, loving and crafting pony from Bridlewood Forest. She loves art and sparkles and is passionate about uni-cycling (unicorn upcycling) and creating beauty out of ordinary things. The unicorns’ cutie mark is a heart with crafting pins and buttons – reflecting her creativity and love. Izzy is friendship personified.

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” soars globally on Netflix September 24.

For more details follow @mylittlepony | #MyLittlePonyANewGen | mylittlepony.hasbro

Previous articleKanye West Reportedly Buys $57.3M ‘Concrete-Heavy’ Malibu Mansion
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Social Media CEO
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO