L.A. Civil Rights Leaders Blast Governor Newsom Delay in Signing Police Reform Bill

*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and National Action Network Western Regional Director Rev. Jonathan Moseley will hold a press conference on Wednesday, September 22 at 10:00 AM at the Black Lives Matter Mural on Jefferson and 10th Ave., L.A. 90016.

Hutchinson and Moseley will demand that California Governor Gavin Newsom sign the police reform bill that will ban rogue cops from being employed by other California police departments. Newsom has not said whether he’ll sign or veto the bill.

“Newsom’s delay in signing the police bill sends the absolute wrong message given the magnitude of police violence,” says Hutchinson and Moseley, ” Police violence and misconduct has not disappeared and is still an inflammatory issue in Black and Hispanic communities in Los Angeles. The practice of allowing bad cops to be recycled to other California police departments only increases the risk of police misconduct.”

Bad law enforcement officers could permanently lose their badges under a bill advanced by California lawmakers on Friday, a year after a similar measure died in the waning hours of the legislative session.

California remains one of just four states without a way of decertifying officers despite nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that have driven reform efforts.

The state Assembly on a 46-18 vote approved what has become the marquee criminal justice reform measure of this legislative session, sending a softened version back to the Senate for a final vote before the Legislature adjourns for the year on September 10.

“This is not an anti-police bill. This is an accountability bill. Without any accountability, we lose the integrity of the badge, and the bond with the community is broken,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, who carried the bill in the Assembly.

The amended bill, she said, “affords ample due process for officers, provides necessary community representation, and ensures that good officers are not decertified.”

Law enforcement organizations and those who opposed the bill agreed that the state needs a way of removing bad officers.

