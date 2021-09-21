Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Kanye West Reportedly Buys $57.3M ‘Concrete-Heavy’ Malibu Mansion

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Kanye West – Source: Getty Images North America

*Kanye West has reportedly dropped $57.25 million on a Malibu house.

Here’s more from New York Post:

The three-story house on Puerco Beach was built on a 0.13-acre beachfront in 2013. It has a large, glass pivot door facing the beach, a garage, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, city records show. And although the 3,665-square-foot, concrete-heavy house is designed by award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando, it wasn’t impressing the social media masses when Dirt.com broke the news Sunday night.

“Kanye living in a parking garage,” one wrote on Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram page. “He loves the abandoned clinic look,” wrote another commenter, while a third added, “Looks like a high-end bunker for a cult leader.”

The property is rumored to be worth $75 million.

READ MORE: Rick Ross Claims Kanye West ‘Mastered the Art of Manipulating Media’ | WATCH

Kanye-West1-bet-awards-WireIimage-Getty

The Post was not able to confirm that the rapper is the buyer of the estate.

The report comes amid Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. They filed for divorce in February after rumors that Kim cheated with numerous men, including Van Jones

Meanwhile, Rick Ross claims “Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media.”

We previously reported that that the rapper recently appeared on the Today Show to talk about his new book “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire,” and Ross had a few things to say about Kanye, who he considers a close friend.

“Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music,” Ross said. “And that combination, it’s no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.” 

“All of this [shit] was for attention, and it didn’t really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way,” Ross wrote about Kanye. “That’s why he liked Donald Trump. That’s why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now.” 

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

