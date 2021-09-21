VIDEO: Fox News Finds a Way to Rip Kamala Harris Over her Howard Coin Toss

*Vice President Kamala Harris handled the coin toss before a football game Saturday at her alma mater, Howard University, and of course Fox News had a problem with it.

Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy got down right racist with her reaction, referring to Harris as “the affirmative action Vice President” and accusing her of shirking her duties as Joe Biden’s so-called “border czar” to flip the coin.

Campos-Duffy began her comments by lamenting the crises at the Mexican border, in Afghanistan and in Haiti, framing them as existential dangers to the United States and claiming the VP’s participation in the coin-flipping ceremony detracted from her time working on these problems.

After mispronouncing her first name, Campos-Duffy said: “She was at a football game, because you know, as the affirmative action Vice President who was selected because she was a woman and because she was the right color, she likes to go to these things…”

Campos-Duffy, who attended Arizona State University and got her jump-start at fame during the third season of MTV’s “Real World” in the 90s, seemed not to know that Harris was invited to the coin-flipping ceremony not because she is a Black woman but because she is a distinguished alumna of the university’s class of 1986.