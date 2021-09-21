Diddy Accepts Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz Challenge: ‘This Is My Brother [VIDEO]

*Diddy has reportedly accepted Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz Challenge.

We reported earlier that Dupri challenged Diddy last week to face-off, writing: “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” he tweeted.

Diddy responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.” He made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Well, it seems the Bad Boy mogul has had a change of heart because All Hip Hop reports that Diddy has accepted Jermaine’s Verzuz challenge. The outlet writes, “However, after hopping on a live with Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg and yes, the So So Def king, Puff Daddy finally said “yes.” “

“First of all, I want the world to know that this is one of my best friends, one of my best inspirations, this is my brother, I love him,” Diddy said of Dupri. “I’m gonna say this to everybody: You amnesia-having motherf*ckers, I gave ya’ll life for 20 years of music. JD, Anything I touched, anything I breathed on, executive produced, anything I thought up, anything I f*ckin’ did, whatever. You hear me? Don’t play with me, boy.” Dupri refused to play any of his songs during Fat Joe’s impromptu IG Live, telling Diddy: “We’re at rehearsal with Bad Boy on *The Fat Joe Show…*By the way, if you don’t accept this sh*t, I’mma be standing outside of your house like the n-gaa did [Muhammad] Ali.” The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

Meanwhile, Diddy will soon release his latest solo album, “Off the Grid, Vol. 1.”