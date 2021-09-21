Tuesday, September 21, 2021
‘Chicago Med’ Star Shares S7 Expectations & Character Motivation | Watch

By Tifarah Dixon
*3..2..1..CLEAR!

After charging up over the summer, NBCs “Chicago Med” returns to jump start season seven on Wednesday.

The new season dives into the action head-first, exploring all of the emotional voids left unfilled by the finale. Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) struggles with focusing on her job as Charge Nurse while the daughter she gave up for adoption, starts working at her hospital.

Chicago Med, Marlyne Barrett
CHICAGO MED (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

EUR correspondent, Tifarah Dixon spoke with Barrett about the internal dialogues taking place in her character and her personal predictions for the new season.

TD: In season six we saw a new level of vulnerability with Maggie – she opened up in therapy with Dr. Charles. With all of the maternal hardships she faced with Auggie and Vanessa, will she find a way to heal herself or continue to soldier through the tough circumstances?

MB: I’ve asked myself that question because I remember the moment she decided to share with Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), I knew she was ready to deal with it; but I don’t think she was ready for Vanessas’ opposition. I don’t think she was ready to face the story that Vanessa had lived, absent of her. When Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) sat with Maggie in the season finale and told her ‘it was wrong what you did’… I watched it after performing it and I remember crying!

Chicago Med, S. Epatha Merkerson
CHICAGO MED — Pictured: (l-r) S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

TD: Maggie is truthfully one of my favorite characters! She has one of (if not the) biggest hearts and gives her all to every patient. Regardless of what personal trials she faces, she always meets them with grace and perseverance. What motivates or drives her?

MB: She’s a child of legacy. When we were shaping the character I did great research about Chicago and I found these great stories about people who migrated from the South in the 1919s – through 1970. People with big hearts who love to build; and know that it takes sacrifice to build something that has longevity…I married that with the nursing-care I understood and there she is, giving her kidney to people.

Season seven kicks off Wednesday, September, 22nd at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

For more details visit nbc.com or follow @nbcchicagomed on Instagram!

Previous articleFrom LeBron James – YouTube Originals Announces ‘I Promise’ Documentary | WATCH
Tifarah Dixon

