WE REMEMBER: Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson (‘Friday’ Star) Dead at 55

*Unfortunately we must pass along news of the death of funnyman Anthony Johnson also know as AJ Johnson. He was probably best know for his roles in “House Party” and “Friday.”

Johnson’s nephew told TMZ that A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month (September 6) in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released.

In a statement, Johnson’s rep says …

“Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony “AJ” Johnson.”

The rep adds … “We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved Wife, Children, Siblings and Manager.”

The actor and comedian’s career took off in 1990 after he landed the role of E.Z.E. in “House Party” and going on to do stand-up all over L.A.

After that, he appeared in films like “Lethal Weapon 3” and “Menace II Society” before his breakout role playing Ezal in the 1995 comedy “Friday.” Speaking of which, Ice Cube posted this comment about Johnson via Twitter.

Overall, Johnson appeared in nearly 50 films and TV shows, including “Moesha,” “Martin,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “The Players Club” and “I Got the Hook Up” and its sequel.

Anthony “AJ” Johnson was 55