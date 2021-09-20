Snoop Dogg Teams with Beyond Meat Food Trucks to Celebrate Football Season in LA

*Snoop Dogg has joined forces with Beyond Meat which finds the rapper serving up its “bleeding” beef-like burgers via food trucks in select cities.

The California-based company became the first vegan meat brand to go public earlier this month, and Snoop is helping the brand celebrate its stock market success.

Additionally, to celebrate the kickoff of football season in LA, Snoop Dogg and Chargers Safety Derwin James have teamed up with Beyond Meat to bring free plant-based meals to the LA community in fully tricked out food trucks!

Per press release, for 6 weeks starting Fri 9/24, the Snoop truck will surprise and delight consumers with free dinner at one HS football game/week across the greater LA-area. For 6 weeks starting Sat 9/25, Snoop truck to visit SYFL (Snoop Youth Football League) games to hand out free food to the community

Snoop and Derwin both designed the looks of their trucks and worked with Chef’s to design the taste/build of their products. On the menu there will be:

DJ Beyond Burger: A nod to Derwin’s playing style making big hits with a double smash burger

Snoop’s Beyond Dogg: A must have for any tailgate- the chili is inspired by fans cooking in the parking lot before a football game

Snoop Dogg is promoting the burger on the brand’s Instagram account.