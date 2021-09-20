*As we reported earlier, the 2021 Emmy Awards set records for diverse nominations, but when time came for the actual awards, it was White actors and actresses who took home all of the acting awards. Now, #EMMYSSOWHITE is trending.

There were several Black solid contenders like the late Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”), Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez (“POSE”) and Kenan Thompson (NBC’s “Kenan”), but at the end of the night, Black actors ended up with nada.

Needless to say folks are not happy. Check out this sampling of responses via social media:

the Emmys is like that tv show you’re still watching *just in case* it finally does something different but every year it proves you wrong and does its same old thing again. and again. and again. #EmmysSoWhite — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, civil rights activist Najee Ali, the director of Project Islamic Hope, will call for a meeting with Television Academy CEO Maury McIntyre in response to all white actors sweeping the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Here’s what he had to say via a statement:

“What should have been an historic night for diversity, representation and inclusion,ended up being once a major disappointment for all non white actors.

“The Television Academy appears to be heading down the same path the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was once on with all white actors winning Oscar’s for two straight years until our organization along with a coalition of civil rights organizations called for then Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs to change the Academy voting rules calling for more diversity and women voter’s to offset the majority of older white men who made up the bulk of voters who decided who received an Oscar.

“The Emmys featured a Black host and Black music and allowed Black people to do everything but win an award. The Academy has over 20,000 members divided into 30 peer groups of specialized fields. The active members of each peer group vote on the nominees and winners pertaining to their area of specialty.

“In the past I’ve led two successful boycotts and protests outside the Oscar’s that gathered the support of national Black civil rights leaders that included Rev Al Sharpton who joined the protests.

“Instead of more potential future protests We’re hopeful that Maury McIntyre will meet with us and heed our call for more diversity in voting members as Cheryl Boone Isaacs heeded our call when she changed the Academy voting rules.”