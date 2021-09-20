Pittsburgh Area Man (Isiah J. Hampton) Charged with Shooting 3 at Baby Shower

*According to reports, a father-to-be has been arrested for shooting 3 people at a #Pennsylvania baby shower over gifts.

The incident occurred when suspect #IsiahHampton, 25, got into a fight with an unidentified lady who wanted him to transport the gifts from the party.

The police report stated that the woman hit Hampton, who was allegedly violent, and he then pushed her.

When a trio attempted to subdue him, Hampton allegedly fired three rounds from the ground.

“Preliminary investigation shows a family argument began that turned physical then the suspect introduced a 9mm semi-automatic handgun,” authorities said, “firing off rounds which resulted in a 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male sustaining gunshot wounds.”

Hampton told police that one of the victims was shot when the gun accidentally discharged while the men wrestled it away from him.

