Lizzo Gets By with A Little Help From Friends

*It appears as though every so often Lizzo has to fend off negativity on social media, and that appears to take something of a toll on her.

Though there’s no telling when this phenomenon began to bubble up so often, but we do recall her going through something of the same nature last year, earlier this year, and as well as the recent incident in question, which occurred last month.

However, Lizzo reportedly has received so much more support from fans than she had previously anticipated, which she is using to power her way forward.

“I saw so much support from people on the Internet and it blew my mind. I was not expecting that nor was I looking for that,” she said. “I felt like it was really important for me to express myself that day because the point is people, we need to check ourselves and how we treat people…I just be feeling for the world, like this s**t ain’t right.”

The backlash was obviously full of hate at Lizzo’s success, due in part to the song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.

“The song ‘Rumors’ is doing extremely well,” she continued, adding that the track hit No. 1 on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes when it debuted. “I’m just so grateful to be an artist that has the ability to touch the world all at once with a song.”

In August, Lizzo took to Instagram Live to express her disappointment in people you are fat-phobic and racist after a critic called her a “mammy.”



“On the days when I should feel the happiest, it just… I feel so down,” she said, dabbing her eyes with a tissue. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”

“People saying s**t about me that doesn’t even make sense,” she added. “It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful. I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song. To this good energy. Everyone is invited.”