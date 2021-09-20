Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Lizzo Gets By with A Little Help From Friends

By EurWebWriter
0

EURweb.com

*It appears as though every so often Lizzo has to fend off negativity on social media, and that appears to take something of a toll on her.

Though there’s no telling when this phenomenon began to bubble up so often, but we do recall her going through something of the same nature last year, earlier this year, and as well as the recent incident in question, which occurred last month.  

However, Lizzo reportedly has received so much more support from fans than she had previously anticipated, which she is using to power her way forward.  

“I saw so much support from people on the Internet and it blew my mind. I was not expecting that nor was I looking for that,” she said. “I felt like it was really important for me to express myself that day because the point is people, we need to check ourselves and how we treat people…I just be feeling for the world, like this s**t ain’t right.” 

The backlash was obviously full of hate at Lizzo’s success, due in part to the song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Freestyle Digital Media Acquires ‘Because of Charley’ for October VOD Release

“The song ‘Rumors’ is doing extremely well,” she continued, adding that the track hit No. 1 on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes when it debuted. “I’m just so grateful to be an artist that has the ability to touch the world all at once with a song.” 

In August, Lizzo took to Instagram Live to express her disappointment in people you are fat-phobic and racist after a critic called her a “mammy.” 

“On the days when I should feel the happiest, it just… I feel so down,” she said, dabbing her eyes with a tissue. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.” 

“People saying s**t about me that doesn’t even make sense,” she added. “It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful. I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song. To this good energy. Everyone is invited.” 

Previous articleAshton Sanders Tapped to Play Bobby Brown in Whitney Houston Biopic
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO