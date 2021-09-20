Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

Landlord Rents Hotel Room for Evicted Tenant Who Failed to Pay Rent for 2 Years [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*A landlord has gone viral after sharing a clip to social media of his surprise gift to one of his tenants.

The clip shared on Facebook by BI Phakathi is titled “Tenant Has Not Paid Rent For 2 Years.” The video shows the landlord explaining that the female tenant had defaulted on her rent and was being evicted from her apartment.

The unidentified landlord is seen on the clip arriving at the woman’s apartment to help her pack. He then goes to a hotel where he rents the woman a room for 3 weeks. He also gives her some money and offers the stunned woman some encouraging words. 

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Rumored to be Purchasing the NFL Denver Broncos

One Facebook user responded: May God bless men of golden hearts like you.In this cruel and heartless world, many aren’t concerned about how others are struggling pulling the wagons of life.What matters to them is their wants satisfied on the expense of others’ needs.”

Another added: “God looks at the motive. The gentleman’s narrative is not to brag and beat about his chest, but to send a message out loud and clear that not always are we supposed to mistreat people they owe us, dispite what one is owed, one can even go an extra mile to do even more.If you do not see an good that this guy did then its fine.I guess we don’t see things the same.”

A third wrote: “I was wondering how long she lived in the apartment, before she stopped paying rent. Was she originally working? Self-employed? Getting assistance? On disability? What?? The first month she missed paying rent, there should have been some dialogue to find out why. Communication is the key!! She didn’t pay rent, but it appears she kept her nails done. Really?? Two years is an extremely long time not collecting rent. It’s evident you have other sourcesof income. You have a good heart. Even though she didn’t meet her financial responsibilities, you were still willing to help her. The LORD knows your heart. May you continue to prosper in all of your chosen endeavors. Be Blessed!!”

What do you think of the landlord’s good deed? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleWE REMEMBER: Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson (‘Friday’ Star) Dead at 55
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO