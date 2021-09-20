Monday, September 20, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Slams Wack 100’s Claims of Second ‘Graphic’ Ray J Sex Tape | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Ray J, Kim Kardashian

*Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claims there is another sex tape of the singer and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Wack made the claims on Bootleg Kev’s podcast, but as reported by Page Six, Kim’s attorney has shot down the existence of a second sex tape. 

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Marty Singer told Page Six. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack said he is in possession of a second sex tape that is “more graphic and better than” the 2002 video that catapulted Kim to infamy status. Wack says Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West can have the tape to sell it as an NFT.

READ MORE: Meet Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody, the Lawyers Behind Kim Kardashian’s Prison Reform Efforts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)

“I would never give it to anybody but Kanye,” he said. “That’s the mother of his children.”

Word on the curb is that it’s not actually a sex tape but graphic scenes that were edited out of the original tape. There is allegedly enough of this footage to create another sex tape.

Wack said he would “gift” the footage to Ray J because he’s a father.

“We can’t put that out there in the world like that,” he said. “That’s disrespectful.”

Ray and Kim made the tape while in Cabo to celebrate her 23rd birthday. Five years later Vivid Entertainment released it as “Kim Kardashian, Superstar”.

Earlier this year Kim told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that her family’s popular reality series was only made possible due to the release of the sex tape.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

