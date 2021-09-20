Confirmed! Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Expecting Their First Child Together

*Socialites, join us in congratulating Jeannie Mai Jenkins who is going to be a first-time mom! That’s right! “The Real” co-host announced the exciting news this Monday that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she tells Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.” Her co-hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais, had no idea she was expecting before today’s show. Jeannie went on to share that she and Jeezy decided they wanted to start a family nearly a year ago, but struggled to conceive. “It was not easy.”

The couple even opted to try in-vitro fertilization (IVF): “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie explained. Just a month before the couple’s March 2021 wedding at their Atlanta home, Jeannie found out she was pregnant. Soon after, however, she sadly had a miscarriage.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” said Jeannie, because, up until last year, she never wanted to have kids. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

