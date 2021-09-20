Bond Role Meant to Be?: A Young Idris Elba Surfaces in 1995 Reaction Video to ‘Goldeneye’ (Watch)

*Idris Elba fans hoping for the actor to become the next James Bond went nuts over the weekend when a retro reaction video to “GoldenEye” resurfaced on social media, with one particular person’s reaction standing out.

Posted by a James Bond fan account, the publicity video appears to be from 1995, when the 007 installment was released in England, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That film was the first to feature Pierce Brosnan in the title role.

In the spot, a few people give their reaction before a young Elba appears on-screen with a friend, having just seen the picture.

“He’s really good,” Elba says of Brosnan. “He’s got all the charm. He’s got all the looks. And he’s fit and strong and blah, blah, blah. He’s all right.”

Watch below:

Audience reactions to GoldenEye. Spot anyone interesting toward the end? pic.twitter.com/Fi2y1E4tFI — DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) September 18, 2021

Fans of Elba have been lobbying for the actor to be the next James Bond for years. In a recent interview, Elba said he was aware of the fan push. “I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me,” he said. “Listen, my poor mum is like, ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like, ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther.’”

At the time he appeared in the 1995 reaction video, a then-23-year-old Elba was just starting his acting career, landing small roles in projects in his native U.K. It would be a few years before he became a household name for his award-winning work.