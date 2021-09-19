Yahya Abdul-Mateen is the New Morpheus | WatchTrailer

*Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently confirmed that he will playing the role of Morpheus, previously played by Laurence Fishburne, in the upcoming Matrix remix, “The Matrix Resurrections,” which will be the fourth film in the franchise.

He pretty much shouted it from the digital rooftop when posting it to Instagram with the caption “MORPHEUS.” In the photo, Mateen can be seen wearing the signature Matrix leather trench coat with sunglasses and a big ass gun.

The cast is back together 18 years after the third film and features returning stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as Daniel Bernhardt, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.

No word yet on why Laurence Fishburne isn’t rehashing his role as Morpheus as he did in the prior three films. Is it ageism? Indeed, inquiring minds want to know, and it ain’t like Hollywood is above such a thing.

Fishburne said earlier this year in an interview with Collider that he wasn’t invited to return to the Wachowskis’ latest film and doesn’t even know why. “I am not in the next ‘Matrix’ movie and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why, ’cause I don’t have an answer for that.”

Anywho, check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.