‘The Morning Shows’ Hasan Minhaj Chats Clout Chasing In News Media | Watch

*In season two of Apple Plus’ “The Morning Show,” Hasan Minhaj (“The Daily Show,” Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”) joins the cast as Eric Nomani, a rising anchor at UBA!

Picking up after the carnage from season one, with Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) explosive on-air revelation that rocked the network, Normani joins “The Morning Show” table. EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked to Minhaj about why he loves the show and how the show exposes what people will do for power in media.

Jill Munroe: Tell us about your character Eric.

Hasan Minhaj: There’s a huge shake-up at “The Morning Show.” Eric comes in, and he’s young, charismatic, and charming. He comes into co-host, and Alex and Bradley aren’t fans of his.

Jill Munroe: The characters are in varying shades of gray between good and evil. Where do you think Eric lies on the spectrum?

Hasan Minhaj: I think he’s a well-intention-ed opportunist. Like anybody trying to get on in media, news media, or social media, you don’t know if you’re doing the right thing for the wrong reasons a lot of time. Is this for clout, is this for the truth? We don’t know. Eric is just trying to get his, just like every other character on the show. They are all trying to rise in the ranks.

One of the things I love the most is explored through this show…it show what people will do on the quest for power, credibility, and clout. Sometimes human beings do otherwise questionable behavior to get that. And to save themselves as well.

Jill Munroe: Were you a fan of season one?

Hasan Minhaj: “The Morning Show” was one of my favorite shows. I saw season one, and I was a huge fan. What I loved most was how it explored all these culturally significant moments that we’re talking about in the culture [now]. Cancel culture, gender, and power dynamics in the workplace, race relations in America. When I got the opportunity to audition for the show, I was like, ‘I got to do this,’ and getting to join the show was fun.

“The Morning Show” was inspired by CNN anchor and chief media correspondent Brian Setler’s 2013 non-fiction book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.” The cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Greta Lee, and Ruairi O’Connor.

The 10-episode season is now on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing every Friday.