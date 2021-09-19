Sunday, September 19, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘The Morning Shows’ Hasan Minhaj Chats Clout Chasing In News Media | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

*In season two of Apple Plus’ “The Morning Show,” Hasan Minhaj (“The Daily Show,” Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”) joins the cast as Eric Nomani, a rising anchor at UBA!

Picking up after the carnage from season one, with Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) explosive on-air revelation that rocked the network, Normani joins “The Morning Show” table. EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked to Minhaj about why he loves the show and how the show exposes what people will do for power in media.

Hasan Minhaj, Reese Witherspoon, Morning Show
Hasan Minhaj and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: Tell us about your character Eric.

Hasan Minhaj: There’s a huge shake-up at “The Morning Show.” Eric comes in, and he’s young, charismatic, and charming. He comes into co-host, and Alex and Bradley aren’t fans of his.

Jill Munroe: The characters are in varying shades of gray between good and evil. Where do you think Eric lies on the spectrum?

Hasan Minhaj: I think he’s a well-intention-ed opportunist. Like anybody trying to get on in media, news media, or social media, you don’t know if you’re doing the right thing for the wrong reasons a lot of time. Is this for clout, is this for the truth? We don’t know. Eric is just trying to get his, just like every other character on the show. They are all trying to rise in the ranks.

One of the things I love the most is explored through this show…it show what people will do on the quest for power, credibility, and clout. Sometimes human beings do otherwise questionable behavior to get that. And to save themselves as well.

Hasan Minhaj, The Morning Show
Hasan Minhaj in “The Morning Show” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jill Munroe: Were you a fan of season one?

Hasan Minhaj: “The Morning Show” was one of my favorite shows. I saw season one, and I was a huge fan. What I loved most was how it explored all these culturally significant moments that we’re talking about in the culture [now]. Cancel culture, gender, and power dynamics in the workplace, race relations in America. When I got the opportunity to audition for the show, I was like, ‘I got to do this,’ and getting to join the show was fun.

“The Morning Show” was inspired by CNN anchor and chief media correspondent Brian Setler’s 2013 non-fiction book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.” The cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Greta Lee, and Ruairi O’Connor.

The 10-episode season is now on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing every Friday.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Bishop Jason Nelson Says Get ‘Close’ to God on New Album | WATCH
Next articleJay-Z, Jeff Bezos Rumored to be Purchasing the NFL Denver Broncos
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO